New Hampshire man dies while snowmobiling, officials say

PITTSBURG, N.H. — A 64-year-old New Hampshire man died while snowmobiling in the area of Diamond Ridge, state Fish and Game officials said in a statement Monday.

The man, who was out with a group of coworkers, likely suffered a medical emergency at the time of Friday’s incident, officials said. He was not identified Monday pending notification of his family.

At approximately 1:47 p.m. Friday, rescue personnel received an emergency call regarding a snowmobiler who was not breathing. The call came in via both a text message to 911 and a personal locator beacon activation with location GPS coordinates.

Rescuers from the Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers all responded to the scene on snowmobiles upon receiving the call.

When rescuers arrived, they found that CPR was in progress, being administered by the patient’s riding companions and good Samaritans who had stopped to help, officials said.

Lifesaving measures continued for over an hour, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Authorities learned learn that the man had come to Pittsburg earlier in the day with a group of coworkers. The group had rented snowmobiles from a local business and had gone for an afternoon ride, officials said.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., the victim was seen tipping his snowmobile on its side after having some difficulty navigating a turn at a slow speed, officials said. Several of his riding companions came to his aid within seconds but immediately found him to be unresponsive.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group