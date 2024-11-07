New Hampshire man dead following motorcycle crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, NH — A New Hampshire man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Bedford on Wednesday.

New Hampshire state police say Brandon Roy, 33, of Nashua, crashed his 2020 Honda motorcycle shortly after 5:00 p.m. while he was trying to negotiate a right-hand turn along the off-ramp turning onto Raymond Wieczorek Drive.

Roy was rushed to Elliott Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The off-ramp was closed while medical personnel attempted life-saving measures before reopening around 7:30 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

