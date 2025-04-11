New Hampshire man charged in ‘vicious’ road rage assault in Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A New Hampshire man accused of severely beating another man in a fit of road rage earlier this year was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday.

Aaron Olsen, 36, of Manchester, is accused of leaving another man with several broken bones in his face and a concussion during an assault at an intersection on February 5, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Boston police responded to the corner of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Hampden Street around 2:14 p.m. to find a 49-year-old man with blood on the back of his head and a large contusion to his left eye and left side of his face. The victim told police he thought he was concussed because he couldn’t remember where he was coming from.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and six broken bones in his face, including two broken orbital bones and a fractured cheekbone, Hayden says.

A witness on scene provided police with dashcam footage of the incident, which allegedly shows Olsen exit a white SUV with a New Hampshire license plate and the victim exit a darker color SUV.

According to the DA’s office, the video shows Olsen punching the other man and then pulling the back of the victim’s sweatshirt over the victim’s head.

“Using the back of the sweatshirt to control the victim, Olsen uses a leg sweep motion to toss the victim to the ground. While holding the victim down to the pavement, Olsen strikes the victim six times. The victim’s head is seen striking the pavement multiple times. The victim is observed lying motionless on the ground in the middle of Melnea Cass Boulevard,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Investigators were able to get in contact with Olsen, who said the other man hit him first and that he hit him back out of self-defense. However, the video shows the victim did not get out of his car and never hit Olsen, according to the DA’s office.

Video also allegedly shows Olsen leaving the victim on the ground before getting back into his car and driving off. Olsen allegedly had to swerve around vehicles and ran a red light before merging onto the highway heading north.

The DA says records show that Olsen allegedly called Massachusetts State Police at 3:12 p.m. and asked about any reported road rage incidents.

“This was a vicious, broad daylight attack in the middle of a busy intersection that shocked other motorists and left the victim with terrible injuries. I thank the witness who came forward with the video, and the investigators who used that and other evidence to assemble a solid case. This is yet another road rage incident resulting in someone injured and someone else facing serious criminal charges,” Hayden said.

Olsen was ordered held on $200 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

