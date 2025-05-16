New Hampshire man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Newburyport with local woman, police say

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A New Hampshire man is facing drug and firearm charges following his arrest in Newburyport, where police said they also arrested a local woman on a drug charge.

Charles Allen Jr., 58, of Seabrook, N.H. and Susan Devlaminck, 49, of Newburyport, were arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday night, police said Friday. Both were arraigned Friday in Newburyport District Court.

Allen is charged with possession of a Class B drug, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, four counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of possessing ammunition without an FID card, police said.

Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment. He was released after posting $5,000 bail, according to the court.

Devlaminck is charged with Possession of a Class B Drug. She pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was released on personal recognizance following her arraignment.

Allen and Devlaminck are both due back in court on July 3.

On Thursday, at about 10:37 p.m., Newburyport Police were patrolling in the area of Storey Avenue and Woodman Way when they saw a black Nissan Maxima operating with “multiple safety equipment violations,” police said in a statement.

Officer Schyler Reilly conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified Allen as the driver and owner of the vehicle, police said. Devlaminck was his passenger.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded .38 caliber revolver. Police said that Allen does not have a license to own or carry a firearm in Massachusetts or any other state.

While further searching the vehicle, officers found a clear plastic container of a white crystal-like rock in the inside of the passenger seat. Police said the substance was later determined to be approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine.

In the vehicle, officers also found eight .22 caliber bullets and a magazine, and a number of dangerous weapons, including brass knuckles and a double-edged knife.

Allen and Devlaminck were arrested without incident.

Officer Carley Siemasko, Officer Matthew Whitty, and Sergeant Megan Tierney assisted with the investigation and arrests.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the continued work of our officers to proactively combat criminal activity in our City,” Newburyport City Marshal Marshal Simons said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Officer Reilly and the other responding officers involved in this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

