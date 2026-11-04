New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly firing gun into home on Halloween night

HUDSON, NH — Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man and charged him with allegedly shooting a gun into a home on Halloween night.

Hudson police say 26-year-old Samuel Claire allegedly fired a gun into a home shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say a bullet was found inside the home and Claire had a prior relationship with one of the residents.

Hudson Police asked surrounding agencies to help locate Claire’s vehicle, and later that evening, Amherst Police stopped Claire and arrested him on separate charges.

Amherst police allegedly found a gun in his possession during Claire’s arrest.

Over the following days, police determined they had enough evidence to charge Claire with the Halloween shooting.

Claire faces the following charges:

Felonious Use of a Firearm — Felony Reckless Conduct (Domestic Violence, Deadly Weapon) — Felony Reckless Conduct (Deadly Weapon) — Felony Stalking (Domestic Violence, Putting a Person in Fear) Unauthorized Use of a Firearm or Firecracker

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