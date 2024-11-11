New Hampshire man arrested after crashing into multiple state police cruisers

ASHLAND, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Saturday, November 9, after crashing into multiple state cruisers while trying to evade law enforcement.

The incident occurred Saturday at 7:44 p.m. when a New Hampshire State Trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Ford Focus going 104 mph. The driver did not comply, thus a pursuit was initiated.

Several minutes passed by when the suspect pulled into the Holderness neighborhood, made a U-turn, then struck and disabled a state trooper’s vehicle, putting the trooper and his K9 at risk of injury.

After 45 of pursuit and the suspect’s various attempts at hiding, troopers finally pulled him over.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Jack Dobbins, of Waterville Valley. He, and a female passenger, were taken into custody, but the passenger was shortly released without charges.

Dobbins was charged with disobeying an officer, reckless driving, driving after revocation or suspension, and multiple felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He was treated with minor injuries.

Dobbins refused bail and remains held at the Grafton County Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

