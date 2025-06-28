New Hampshire man accused of speeding the wrong way down major highway

NORTHFIELD, NH — A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly speeding the wrong way down a major highway early Saturday morning.

New Hampshire state police say they began receiving reports of a vehicle speeding south in the northbound lanes of I-93 in Tilton shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Troopers responded to the area and found a 2000 Toyota Camry, stopped in the left lane of I-93 in Northfield, just north of the Canterbury town line.

After speaking with the driver, Brendon L. Angus, 25, of Franklin, police placed him under arrest.

Angus was booked at the Troop D barracks before being transported to the Merrimack County Jail, where he is held pending arraignment in Concord District Court on charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Anyone who witnessed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-93, or who may have information is asked to contact Trooper Noah Gooch at (603) 223-4381 or Noah.D.Gooch@dos.nh.gov.

