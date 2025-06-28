Local

New Hampshire man accused of speeding the wrong way down major highway

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
New Hampshire man accused of speeding the wrong way down major highway
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

NORTHFIELD, NH — A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly speeding the wrong way down a major highway early Saturday morning.

New Hampshire state police say they began receiving reports of a vehicle speeding south in the northbound lanes of I-93 in Tilton shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Troopers responded to the area and found a 2000 Toyota Camry, stopped in the left lane of I-93 in Northfield, just north of the Canterbury town line.

After speaking with the driver, Brendon L. Angus, 25, of Franklin, police placed him under arrest.

Angus was booked at the Troop D barracks before being transported to the Merrimack County Jail, where he is held pending arraignment in Concord District Court on charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Anyone who witnessed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-93, or who may have information is asked to contact Trooper Noah Gooch at (603) 223-4381 or Noah.D.Gooch@dos.nh.gov.

