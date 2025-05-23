NH man accused of posing online as teenage boy to get explicit images, videos from 16-year-old girl

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of posing online as teenage boy to get sexually explicit images and videos from a 16-year-old girl, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Brian Hargraves, 54, of Albany, was indicted Wednesday after his arrest on Tuesday on charges of possession of and access with intent to view child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement.

Hargraves appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

According to the charging documents, on April 29, law enforcement conducted a search of Hargraves mobile phones following a citizen complaint.

A review of one of the phones revealed sexually explicit images and videos of a 16-year-old minor victim, prosecutors said.

Hargraves allegedly met the 16-year-old victim online, told her that he was a teenage boy, and asked her to create explicit videos and images of herself to send to him.

If convicted, Hargraves faces up to 10 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

