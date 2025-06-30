New Hampshire lumber company destroyed in raging fire

LITTLETON, N.H. — A lumber company in New Hampshire was destroyed in a raging fire over the weekend.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at Varney & Smith Lumber Company on Meadow Street just before 8 a.m. on Sunday found the building engulfed in flames, according to Littleton Fire Rescue.

Photos from the scene showed a plume of thick black smoke billowing from the burning building.

Firefighters from multiple nearby communities were also called to the scene because the massive blaze was burning out of control.

A vehicle drove across a five-inch water supply line at one point during the emergency response, rupturing it and causing water to geyser 50 feet into the air, while also shutting down water to the fire, officials said.

“The driver caused more than $1,000 in damage to the hose and sped away while firefighters were attempting to shut down the line and speak with them,” Littleton Fire Rescue said in a news release. “Part of their vehicle’s exhaust was left behind.”

Fire crews remained at the scene through the night, monitoring and extinguishing hot spots.

Fifty-five bundles of lumber and plywood, more than 40 pallets of roofing shingles, two 10-wheel delivery trucks, two forklifts, and one tractor were torched in the fire.

“This fire had a significant head start on us, requiring an exterior operation from the moment we arrived. It was further complicated by large stacks of lumber that began to shift, posing a safety hazard to our crews,” Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Chad Miller said in a statement. “Firefighters had to maintain a safe distance until an excavator could knock down the piles. The extinguishment was also complicated by collapsed metal roofing. Thankfully, there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Our thoughts are with Varney & Smith Lumber Company as they deal with this loss.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group