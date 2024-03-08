New Hampshire lawmakers introduce bill that would require Adam Montgomery to attend sentencing

CONCORD, N.H. — Will convicted child killer Adam Montgomery attend his May 9 sentencing for the murder of his daughter, Harmony?

A new bill introduced by New Hampshire lawmakers aims at requiring Montgomery, and other offenders like him, to be in the courtroom for sentencing to face a judge and the victim’s loved ones.

The bill, introduced Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives session by House Speaker Emeritus Stephen Shurtleff, would require people convicted of a Class A felony to attend their sentencing hearings.

Montgomery, 34, did not attend his trial and wasn’t present when jurors returned their verdict. Under current state law, a person charged with a felony does not have to appear at their own trial or at their own sentencing, Shurtleff said.

“This isn’t right,” said Shurtleff, a Penacook Democrat who called Montgomery’s crimes against his daughter “horrendous.”

He said the bill would also give Granite State victims the right to present their victim impact statement to the court, with the offenders present to hear that statement.

Shurtleff asked his fellow lawmakers to suspend House rules to allow in the late bill.

“I don’t believe that it should put off until next year,” Shurtleff said.

The House voted, 286-67, meeting the two-thirds majority to let in the bill for consideration after deadlines pass for bringing new legislation.

If passed, the bill would apply to Class A felonies, which include violent crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery, sexual assault and arson, and which carry a state prison term of 7 1/2 to 15 years, Shurtleff said.

Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, who police believe was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021.

Her body has never been found.

