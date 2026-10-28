New Hampshire investigators identify man, woman killed in murder-suicide

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is now identifying the man and woman found dead in a Manchester home on Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

35-year-old Benny Cruz and his wife, 34-year-old Alysha Cruz, were identified as the two deceased victims involved in the incident.

Additionally, the AG also said that a stray bullet struck their eight-year-old son who was in his bedroom.

“It appears that Benny Cruz shot Alysha Cruz multiple times before shooting himself in the head. During the course of that shooting, several rounds penetrated an adjoining wall and travelled into a bedroom where one of those rounds struck the eight-year-old child,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Alex Kellermann said Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbor recorded dramatic cell phone video of Manchester, NH police recovering the boy from the house.

Today, Wheelock Street is quiet.

But neighbors still can’t believe what happened here.

“My thoughts are with the little boy. I hope he’s going to be ok,” Peter Raby told me.

“I don’t know who the people are, but I feel so bad for that boy. He has to live with this the rest of his life now,” neighbor Mary McLaughlin added.

The boy is at a Boston hospital where he is recovering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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