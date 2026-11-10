New Hampshire drivers can soon get ‘Patriot’ license plate benefiting veterans

A new license plate in New Hampshire will help fund efforts to support veterans in the state.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte held a ceremonial bill signing on Monday for House Bill 1415, which establishes a special license plate and the New Hampshire First for Veterans Number Plate Fund.

The new plates are red, white, and blue with the “Live Free or Die” motto and have “PATRIOT” printed above it.

Any New Hampshire resident will be able to purchase the plate.

Proceeds will support service programs that promote the general welfare of veterans, service members, and their families.

Swim with A Mission (SWAM), a partner of First for Veterans, also announced the creation of a website, nhfirstforvets.com, which aggregates available state and nonprofit resources to help veterans and military families.

The “Patriot” license plates are $60 and can be ordered through the DMV starting Jan. 1.

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