New Hampshire death investigation leads to drug bust, arrest of 2 women, police say

CLAREMONT, N.H. — An investigation into a “tragic and untimely death” in a New Hampshire town led to a drug bust in a neighboring community and the arrests of two women, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who was unconscious and not breathing in the area of 62 Sunapee Street in Newport on Tuesday pronounced 33-year-old Maryanne Bladauff dead at the scene, according to the Claremont Police Department.

Evidence gathered at the scene of Bladauff’s death led investigators to a home on Prospect Street in Claremont, where police say officers seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, more than 50 bags of suspected fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, controlled and narcotic prescription pills, an assortment of drug packaging materials, scales, ledgers, and cash.

The search of the home also ended with the arrest of 35-year-old Claremont native Lisa Giannatti. She faces felony charges including possession of controlled drugs with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit sale of controlled drugs.

Lisa Giannatti (Lisa Giannatti -- Claremont Police Department)

Giannatti, who was previously convicted under the New Hampshire Controlled Drug Act, was ordered held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections pending her arraignment.

Brittany Nolin, 33, of Newport, was also arrested on a charge of falsifying physical evidence in connection with Bladauff’s death, according to police.

Brittany Nolan (Brittany Nolan -- Claremont Police Department)

Police also noted that additional arrests and charges are expected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newport Police Detective Sergeant Alexander Marvin at 603-863-3232 or Claremont Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Dickerman at 603-542-7010.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group