Stoneham ‘senior assassin’ game triggers emergency response after water gun mistaken for real weapon

STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham issued a warning to the public after a high school student carrying a realistic‑looking water gun prompted an emergency response earlier this week.

Officers responded just after 7 a.m. on Monday to a 911 call reporting a person hiding in bushes on Gerry Street, according to Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor. The caller told dispatchers the individual appeared to be preparing to ambush someone and provided a description.

Multiple officers and a patrol supervisor were immediately sent to the area, in accordance with department policies and procedures, O’Connor said. Officers made contact with a teenager matching the description within less than two minutes of receiving the call.

The teenager was compliant, apologetic, and cooperative, police said. Officers briefly detained him before determining he had no criminal intent and was carrying a “realistic‑looking handgun‑style" water pistol as part of a “senior assassin” game.

Police confirmed the item was a water gun, and the student’s parents were contacted. He was released without charges or further incident.

Stoneham police said they are working closely with Stoneham Public Schools to address the situation. The high school principal has sent a letter to families, and police said communication between the department and the school district remains strong.

O’Connor praised the officers who responded, calling their actions calm and professional.

“What could have been a potentially dangerous misunderstanding was quickly sorted out by well‑trained professionals,” he said, adding that he hopes the incident serves as a learning opportunity for the community and others facing similar situations.

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