New grant-funded initiative expands comfort dog access for police departments in Worcester

WORCESTER — Nineteen local police departments over in Worcester are taking part in a new grant-funded initiative, and let’s say they have some new furry coworkers!

District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says the Worcester County comfort dog program got a cost upgrade for a federal grant for $1.6 million.

“For example, the kid who might’ve witnessed domestic violence at home last night, the kid who might’ve seen a stabbing, with social media and the kids ready to fight at some point during the day, they’ll bring the dogs, and it brings down the stress,” said DA Early Jr.

These dogs are trained to walk into emotional situations and bring the temperature down, while also helping officers build connections with the communities they serve.

“Outside of being a comforting presence, she’s also trained in tracking. So she is specialized in locating any human, so it can be a missing person, an elderly person...also it could be a suspect that takes off from a crime scene,” said Ashburnham Police Department Officer Marcus Johansson. “Not only can she help locate that person, but once she does, she can help comfort them too...”

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