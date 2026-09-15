Man charged with hate crime after alleged assault outside Kingston convenience store

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Carver man was charged with hate crime and assault charges after being accused of attacking a man and yelling slurs outside a convenience store in Kingston.

Officers said they responded to Cumberland Farms on Main Street Tuesday, September 8, at 7:30 a.m. for a reported fight.

Kingston hate crime arrest Surveillance video of the alleged assault. (Kingston Police)

Police said a black man identified as the victim reported that he was at the gas pumps when a stranger began to yell racial slurs at him unprovoked.

The suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Gary Phillipo II of Carver, then charged at the victim.

According to officers, Phillipo reportedly kicked the victim, struck him several times, and then knocked him to the ground.

Police said the victim sustained several injuries, including a suspected compound fracture to a bone.

Witnesses also told police that Phillipo was out of control and acting irate before yelling slurs at the victim.

Officers then arrested him.

After being brought to the police station, officers said Phillipo complained of an injury and was transported to the hospital.

Police said he remained irate, yelling profanity and slurs at officers and staff, as well as making sexualized comments.

Officers said Phillipo had a long history of violence.

The department then obtained video evidence showing the attack at the Cumberland Farms.

Phillipo was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery to intimidate resulting in bodily injury, and disturbing the peace.

He is in police custody and is due back in court in October.

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