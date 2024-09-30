New foliage map shows where best fall colors are in New England right now

As the days progressively grow shorter, fall foliage is beginning to peak in some parts of New England with the change from green to crimson, orange, and gold well underway.

The best colors right now can be seen across the parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, Explore Fall’s interactive foliage map shows as of Monday.

Much of Vermont is seeing “moderate” foliage color right now, with a few points north of Montpelier already at “peak” color. Colors are also already vibrant in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and northern Maine.

Nearly all of Massachusetts is showing “low” color with “little to no” color on Cape Cod and the Islands, although points in the northwestern part of the state near New York and Vermont are showing moderate color.

Connecticut and Rhode Island aren’t yet showing color.

Two primary factors control the timing of fall foliage: daylight and temperature. This means trees in areas further north and at higher elevations reveal dazzling displays of color earlier in the season.

Foliage across the northeast is expected to peak during October.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group