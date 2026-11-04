New federal rule could disrupt access to cheap prescription drugs from Canada

MASS. — Many Americans count on Canadian prescription drugs to save money, but now a change in federal rules could shut it all down.

We’re talking about a U.S. Customs and Border Protection rule scheduled to kick in this coming January. The rule will put tighter regulations on shipments into the United States including shipments of prescription drugs.

Even though not officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the government has allowed personal use shipments to come into the U.S. for decades. Some people fear cutting this option off would leave people unable to afford the medicines they need. For many, prescription medications are a lifeline.

“My husband ended up having a surgery and they needed to have some medications to help control his condition,” said Lena Santiago. She knows how expensive some drugs can be. She and her husband turned to Canada after getting sticker shock for meds closer to home.

Santiago says, “I took the prescription to the pharmacy and they said, ‘Oh, that’s a thousand bucks for three months.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, no.’”

Countries like Canada often offer drugs at a fraction of the price because of government controls on pricing we don’t have in the United States. For decades, shipments for personal use haven’t been stopped at the border, but in the midst of continued wrangling over tariffs, a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection rule could change that. The rule indefinitely suspends the so-called “de minimis exemption” that has allowed shipments worth less than $800 to enter the U.S. duty free. But as the number of shipments increased under that exemption, CBP determined the suspension is “necessary to prevent unlawful importations, including unlawful importations of illicit or dangerous goods.” That includes everything from toys to household goods, but the biggest noise has come from those worried about their prescription medications.

Bill Hepscher, founder of The Canadian Medstore said, “People are really concerned, I mean people are worried.”

Hepscher has seen the worry firsthand. He started The Canadian Medstore 24 years ago after his brother needed costly medication. Today, Hepscher has multiple locations that help people get more affordable drugs from reputable pharmacies in Canada and other countries.

He points to a blood thinner like Eliquis, which he said can cost $650 a month in the U.S., but runs closer to $100 a month in other countries.

Hepscher said, “So, you’re talking about the savings of 80% or 90% in a lot of cases.”

He said partner pharmacies in Canada halted shipments ahead of the January rule change because they didn’t want shipments to get stopped at the border, when the original date for the rule to go into effect was October 22nd, 2026. U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently pushed the start date for the rule change back 90 days.

In October, dozens of congressional leaders urged the CBP, The Food and Drug Administration and other federal agencies to preserve this access to safe, affordable medications. Massachusetts Congressmen Seth Moulton, Stephen Lynch and Jim McGovern were among those who signed.

“Today, this is the only way that Americans can afford the prescription drugs that they need,” Rep. Moulton told Boston 25 News. “I remember… hearing from a constituent who has a drug that costs $200 when he gets it by prescription from Canada and would cost $2,500 to get it here. He depends on this drug every single day and he simply cannot afford to pay $2 500 every time he has a refill.”

Hepscher fears if drugs can no longer be obtained this way, it could put the lives of seniors and many other Americans who rely on prescriptions at risk.

He said, “People are going to have to make decisions between, you know, ‘Do I pay my mortgage or my rent or do I take the medications I need?’”

Lena Santiago ordered their most recent 3-month supply early to try to beat the original deadline, just in case.

“I don’t know if we have room in our budget for say $2,000 of medications, that’s really difficult,” she said.

It’s still unclear if packages will be stopped or delayed because of the rule change. U.S. Customs and Border Protection told us this is just a process change for them and the FDA rules on medications haven’t changed.

Bill Hepscher says he’s optimistic this can be worked out before the January deadline. He says he doesn’t think federal officials meant to hike drug prices at a time when people are already struggling. We’ll keep you informed of what happens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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