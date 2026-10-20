New era begins as Celtics tip off 2026-27 NBA season against Pistons in Detroit

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will open the 2026-27 NBA season Tuesday afternoon, marking the start of a new era.

The Celtics tip off against the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. in the NBA’s experimental opening-day tripleheader.

Boston enters the season with a dramatically different look, led by Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

For the first time in more than a decade, the Celtics are starting the season without Jaylen Brown.

Boston traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in July in exchange for George and draft picks.

Tuesday’s opener in Detroit will give Celtics fans their first look at the retooled roster as Boston begins its latest pursuit of an NBA championship.

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