New England Revolution to name US U-20 coach Marko Mitrovic as next head coach, reports say

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Revolution will name Marko Mitrovic as the club’s next head coach, according to reports.

Mitrovic, 47, has served as the head coach of the United States U-20 since last year and led the team to a quarterfinal finish at the U-20 World Cup, bowing out to eventual champion Morocco.

He also coached the United States men’s soccer team at the 2024 Olympics.

Mitrovic will take over for Caleb Porter, who was fired in Sepember after three underwhelming seasons in Foxboro.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group