New England Patriots tickets set to rise next season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tickets to see the New England Patriots play next season are set to slightly rise, according to a spokesperson.

This is only just the second time the majority of the stadium has had a ticket price increase since 2008, the spokesperson said.

“With the price increase, we now rank 8th in the league in avg ticket price. The 9th place team was $0.29 less per ticket,” they said.

Less than 15% of the stadium will see an increase of more than 10%, meaning 85% of the stadium will see an increase of less than 10%, the spokesperson continued.

The ticket increase is an average of a little over 7%, and the highest price increase will be the first seven rows of the midfield seats on the 300-level.

“We remain the only team offering free parking, across the street, and the only team to offer customers $50 per game to park (in a delayed release lot),” they continued.

The lowest ticket price remains an average of $89, or $890 for the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

