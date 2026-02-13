Local

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs to be arraigned on strangulation, assault charges

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to appear in Dedham District Court on Friday to face charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The charges stem from an alleged December altercation involving his personal chef. The hearing was originally scheduled for January but was moved to Feb. 13, five days after the Super Bowl.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred during a dispute over unpaid wages at the home of the professional football player on Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The incident was reported in person to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16.

The alleged victim told Dedham police she worked as a private chef for Diggs, claiming he struck her in the face and placed her in a chokehold before throwing her onto a bed.

Court records obtained by Boston 25 News include text messages between Diggs and the chef. These messages document the two individuals arguing over money. While facing the charges, Diggs has denied the claims that he strangled the woman.

Diggs is expected to have new legal representation at today’s hearing.

According to a report from The Boston Globe, two attorneys previously representing the athlete have withdrawn from the case.

In earlier court appearances, his attorneys stated they were working to resolve the dispute with a financial settlement.

The New England Patriots organization has expressed support for Diggs since the allegations were made public. Team officials stated they would continue to gather information about the matter.

The organization also indicated it would cooperate with the NFL and law enforcement authorities as necessary.

