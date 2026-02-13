New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs to be arraigned on strangulation, assault charges

DEDHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to appear in Dedham District Court on Friday to face charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The charges stem from an alleged December altercation involving his personal chef. The hearing was originally scheduled for January but was moved to Feb. 13, five days after the Super Bowl.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred during a dispute over unpaid wages at the home of the professional football player on Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The incident was reported in person to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16.

The alleged victim told Dedham police she worked as a private chef for Diggs, claiming he struck her in the face and placed her in a chokehold before throwing her onto a bed.

0 of 16 New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the game at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots watches action during a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) (Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots evades a tackle from Jessie Bates III #3 of the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down reception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) (Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots leaves the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images) (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Court records obtained by Boston 25 News include text messages between Diggs and the chef. These messages document the two individuals arguing over money. While facing the charges, Diggs has denied the claims that he strangled the woman.

Diggs is expected to have new legal representation at today’s hearing.

According to a report from The Boston Globe, two attorneys previously representing the athlete have withdrawn from the case.

In earlier court appearances, his attorneys stated they were working to resolve the dispute with a financial settlement.

The New England Patriots organization has expressed support for Diggs since the allegations were made public. Team officials stated they would continue to gather information about the matter.

The organization also indicated it would cooperate with the NFL and law enforcement authorities as necessary.

