New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye shaves his head for charity

QUINCY, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is using his offseason to give back — and debut a new look.

Maye and his wife, Anne Michael, took center stage at Granite Telecommunications’ annual “Saving by Shaving” event on Tuesday in Quincy, where she helped shave his head to raise money for charity.

The fundraiser is expected to generate more than $3.5 million to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital, supporting pediatric research and treatments.

The couple said working with young patients has had a profound impact on them both.

“It’s such a cool experience to be able to shine a positive light and to be there for them and help in any way we can,” Drake Maye said. “There are times I’ve been with Boston Children’s Hospital patients, and it’s pretty cool...To do anything I can to try to put a smile on their face.”

Drake and Ann Michael, who were married recently and have made New England their new home, said giving back locally was a priority as they settle into the region.

Ann Michael said, “It’s obviously more than just football. There are so many great people and things here. We wanted to get more plugged in. Being from North Carolina, it’s so different here for us, so we wanted to start by giving back to the community and Boston Children’s.”

The couple also announced the launch of the “MayeDay Family Foundation,” a new nonprofit focused on supporting children and families in need.

For Maye, the message is clear: while football may be the job, making a positive impact off the field matters just as much.

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