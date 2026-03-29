Drake, Ann Michael Maye launch ‘MayeDay’ foundation for children, families in need

BOSTON — Pats QB Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye are launching the “MayeDay” foundation.

.@DrakeMaye2 and Ann Michael Maye launch MayeDay Family Foundation to provide support for children and families enduring hardship.



📰: https://t.co/CaVbwyhkim pic.twitter.com/0H3H3BirsM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 27, 2026

The foundation aims to support children and families going through hard times and enable the support they can receive to have a brighter future. The foundation aims to support programs in both New England and the couple’s home state of North Carolina.

“Ann Michael and I are excited to launch the MayeDay Family Foundation to give back to the communities that have so strongly supported us,” said Drake, who just completed his second season in the NFL by helping to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl LX. “It’s important for us to provide help for kids and families in need and we are looking forward to partnering with great organizations in New England and back home in North Carolina.”

One organization is Boston Children’s Hospital. The foundation has made a three-year commitment to fund a “Child Life Therapist for the oncology floor to support each child and family’s emotional, social, cognitive, and developmental needs through modalities like play, music, creative arts, and technology.”

To support programs like that and others to be revealed soon, the Mayes have announced they will be hosting their inaugural “MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic,” which will take place at Polar Park in Worcester on Sunday, May 31.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the Celebrity Softball Classic as our first foundation event,” said Ann Michael Maye. “It’s going to be a really fun night for families and all for a great cause.”

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 31, at mayeday.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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