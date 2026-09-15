New England Patriots Foundation, Kraft family award $10,000 donations to 26 local nonprofits

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Kraft family, New England Patriots Foundation, and Gillette honored the 26 winners of the 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards on Tuesday.

The winners were recognized for their volunteer efforts at local nonprofit organizations in New England.

Each organization was presented with a $10,000 donation in the name of its honoree.

The 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP winners ranged in age from 17 to 93 years old and represented almost all the New England states.

Since its founding in 1998, the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program has recognized 550 volunteers and donated more than $4 million to support nonprofit organizations across New England.

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