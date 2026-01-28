New England native Noah Kahan announces new album, ‘The Great Divide’

Singer Noah Kahan has officially announced his new album will be released on April 24.

The album, titled ‘The Great Divide,’ is the singer’s fourth studio album.

Kahan, who’s originally from Vermont, shared in a post on Instagram that nostalgic album artwork, in which the viewer is in the position of looking through an old windowpane at two small children playing.

His last tour concluded back in 2023, where he had multiple shows at Fenway Park, and he is expected to make a run at another stadium tour in 2027.

Kahan is also rumored to have many well-known collaborators like Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift.

For more on the album, you can visit Noah Kahan’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

