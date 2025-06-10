New England home to one of 15 most beautiful beach towns in world

BAR HARBOR, Maine — One of the very best beach towns on the planet is located right here in New England, according to a new ranking.

Travel + Leisure recently published its 2025 list of the 15 most beautiful beach towns in the world, and a destination beloved by New Englanders earned high praise.

"While you’ll find photogenic beach towns worldwide, we wanted to discover the ones where beauty reigns supreme," the publication wrote.

The gateway to Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine, ranked 11th on Travel + Leisure’s list.

"Bar Harbor, Maine, is the perfect example of that blend of human-made and natural beauty. To witness both simultaneously, stroll along the Shore Path, which starts at the Town Pier next to Agamont Park, at sunrise," Travel + Leisure wrote. “Look out for the Bar Harbor Inn, the Porcupine Islands, and Egg Rock Light, a lighthouse dating back to the 1870s. Be sure to also take a drive down the 27-mile, very scenic Park Loop Road to take in the views.”

