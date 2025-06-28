It’s a Dynasty! The New England Free Jacks’ quest to three-peat is complete, beat SaberCats 28-22

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Massachusetts professional rugby team, the New England Free Jacks, has completed the dynasty! They Beat the Houston SaberCats 28-22.

SCORING SUMMARY

In the seventh minute, Dan Hollinshead completed a penalty goal to kick off the scoring.

Shortly after, the SaberCats followed up with their own penalty goal, led by AJ Alatimu.

The Free Jacks then scored twice in a row, with Paula Balekana completing a try, followed by a conversion from Hollinshead in the thirteenth minute. Then, in the eighteenth minute, Dan Hollinshead completed another penalty goal.

The SaberCats answered back, though, with Max Schumacher scoring, followed by Alatimu’s conversion.

The Free Jacks led going into halftime 13-10.

Then, in the forty-sixth minute, Sam Caird completed a try, followed by another Hollinshead conversion.

Houston answered back in the fifty-first minute with a Drake Davis try and another Alatimu conversion.

In the fifty-eighth minute, Hollinshead completed a penalty goal.

In the sixty-ninth minute, Paula Balekana ties the MLR record with his 15th try.

In the seventy-seventh minute, Max Schumacher dives in for a try, making the score 28-22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

