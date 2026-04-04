2 injured in Northbridge house fire

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Two people were injured following a house fire in Northbridge on Saturday morning.

According to Northbridge Fire Chief David White, firefighters were dispatched to 312-314 Kelly Road.

Upon arrival, they a two-story, two-family dwelling involved with heavy fire.

Two people were injured and transported to Milford Hospital. Fire.

The fire was brought under control at 9:30 a.m.

The building has extensive damage, and four people were displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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