New England foliage map: Where to find the best fall colors this weekend

DEDHAM, Mass. — Attention leaf peepers! Fall foliage colors are starting to pop in some parts of New England.

Peak color is happening this weekend in the Green and White mountains in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Parts of central and western Massachusetts, as well as southern New Hampshire, are seeing moderate color.

Check out the latest fall foliage forecast from Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear in the video player above.

