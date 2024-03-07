New England Comics closing 1 of its 5 Massachusetts stores

BROOKLINE, Mass. — New England Comis is closing one of its five stores in Massachusetts.

In an online post, NEC announced that its Coolidge Corner location at 316 Harvard Street in Brookline will be closing its doors for good on March 21.

“Unfortunately, this has become necessary due to rising costs and declining sales,” NEC wrote in the announcement. “We do express our thanks and appreciation to all of our customers who have shopped in this store since it opened in 1989.”

NEC said existing Coolidge Corner subscribers can either switch over to another location or do mail ordering.

“Please remember, NEC has four other viable stores, none of which we plan to close,” the announcement also stated.

NEC’s other locations are as follows:

95 Pleasant Street in Malden

732 Washington Street in Norwood

1511 Hancock Street in Quincy

716A Crescent Street in Brockton

