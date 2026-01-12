New details emerge on fight, fall in stands at Boston’s TD Garden during Bruins game

BOSTON — An arrest report revealed new details about a fight in the stands among fans at TD Garden during Saturday’s Boston Bruins-New York Rangers game that resulted in an arrest and hospitalization.

Aaron Tucker, 48, of Barre, Vermont, is slated to be arraigned on Friday on a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 in connection with the altercation.

TD Garden assault Aaron Tucker booking photo. (Boston Police Department)

According to the arrest report, TD Garden detail officers responded to the arena’s Loge 2 section just after 3 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man who had fallen from the balcony level. After officers spoke with witnesses, they learned the victim was actually pushed while standing on the stairs in the section, causing him to fall backwards.

When officers and security personnel located the 60-year-old victim, he was lying on the ground, semi-conscious, and breathing with his eyes slightly open near row AA in club section 113, the report stated. While enroute to Mass General Hospital for the treatment of a head injury, he allegedly told emergency officials that he drank “seven beers” and “had no memory” of the incident.

One witness told police that the victim was intoxicated and agitating Tucker and a woman he was sitting with, at one point raising his middle finger directly in their faces, according to the report. Another witness said Tucker and the victim continued to heckle each other before the push occurred.

“He [witness] observed the victim continue to inch closer to the suspect and his wife, at which point the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed him, which caused him to fall backwards down the stairs,” police wrote in the report.

New video obtained by Boston 25 shows Boston police and EMS responding to the chaotic scene.

TD Garden fight in stands

Tucker was wearing a Rangers hat and jersey, and the victim was harassing other Rangers fans leading up to the push, another witness told police. The victim’s friends had also been trying to get him to leave the arena to avoid continued escalation.

“It shouldn’t happen,” a fan told Boston 25 News. “When the Rangers were here, they beat them 10 to 2; that’s when there are more fights.”

Other witnesses reported seeing Tucker walk off toward the club level after the push as the victim rolled down “three to five” steps to the foyer below.

Investigators later spotted Tucker on surveillance video leaving the arena on Causeway Street and tracked him to the area of Endicott Street and Lafayette Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Tucker was booked at the Nashua Street Jail and later released on bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group