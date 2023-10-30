New billboards along Massachusetts highways aim to fight antisemitism

BOSTON — Commuters will likely see new billboards that aim to stop antisemitism along some Massachusetts highways.

The billboards are being put up by JewBelong, a national nonprofit organization that aims to make Judaism accessible and fight antisemitism.

The group said the billboard campaign is in response to the antisemitism sparked by the Israel-Hamas war in recent weeks.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the country has seen a 400% increase in antisemitic hate crimes nationwide since the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

New billboards along Mass. highways aim to fight antisemitism A new billboard in Revere is among several put up along Massachusetts highways by a nonprofit group to fight antisemitism. (Boston 25)

The antisemitism has also been compounded by Americans who have shown support for Hamas, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

A billboard with the message “Cultural Jews died in the gas chambers too. Speak up” went up in recent days along the Mass Pike and Lincoln Street, on the Revere Beach Parkway near Route 16, and along Blue Hill Avenue.

Another billboard with the message “Don’t be naive. Hamas is your problem too” was slated to go up along Interstates 290 and 190 on Monday.

The billboards will remain up through November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group