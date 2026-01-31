Four people seriously injured following motor-vehicle crash on Route 18 in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a New Bedford Police cruiser on Route 18.

Police say that the incident occurred on Route 18 North by the off-ramp on Purchase Street.

Currently, officers and first responders are still assessing the scene, and the investigation is still early on.

Massachusetts State Police say that at least four of the victims suffered serious injuries and have been transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Video of the scene shows four cars suffering from heavy damage, one of which is a New Bedford Police cruiser.

“Slippery conditions are present in the area, and motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling,” police said.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

