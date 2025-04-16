New Bedford man killed following three-car collision in Dartmouth

A New Bedford man was killed following a three-car collision in Dartmouth, Massachusetts State Police announced.

The crash occurred around 11:20 A.M. on Interstate 195, when State Troopers were dispatched to reports of a three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The caller, who reported the crash, indicated that one of the drivers was not breathing.

State police, along with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, responded to the scene.

Dorchester EMS declared the driver, 62-year-old Anthony Moniz of New Bedford, deceased on the scene.

I-195 was closed for around 3 hours before reopening around 2:35 P.M.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

