New bar dedicated to women’s sports coming to Boston

A new bar dedicated to women’s sports is coming to Boston.

“The Sports Bra” is set to open on Broad Street in the Financial District sometime this fall.

The bar will take over the former Tiki Rock location and will show both national and local games.

The first Sports Bra opened in Portland, Oregon, four years ago.

So far, the owners have not announced an exact opening date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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