New Balance, Patriots announce deal that includes new training center next to Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Boston-based athletic company New Balance announced on Monday that it has reached a long-term agreement to serve as the exclusive footwear and apparel provider of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium.

As part of the deal, New Balance says the Patriots will unveil a new state-of-the-art training center next to the stadium in Foxborough this spring, named the New Balance Athletics Center.

The 160,000-square-foot campus for football operations will bring together training, strength, conditioning, and recovery into one ecosystem, according to New Balance. The Patriots previously said that the facility will also feature training rooms with a significant expansion of “hydro” capabilities, to include hot tubs, cold plunge tubs, a pool, and an underwater treadmill.

New Balance says it will also serve as the presenting sponsor of Patriots training camp and Patriots youth football programs, while also working to collaborate to develop, support, and promote charitable initiatives.

“At the heart of this partnership are two global brands united by shared values and a deep commitment to New England,” Chris Davis, brand president and chief marketing officer of New Balance, said in a statement. “The Patriots embody excellence, performance, and an authentic connection to the local communities, both on and off the field. This collaboration represents an enduring investment in performance, culture, and community, with the goal of creating opportunities that inspire and empower the next generation of athletes to play, grow, and compete. We’re excited to innovate together.”

Kraft Group President Jonathan Kraft added, “New Balance is a brand that shares our deep roots in New England and our. As we look to the future, this new training facility will be a reflection of our relentless pursuit of improvement, providing our players and coaches with a world-class environment to prepare and compete for championships. We are proud to partner with New Balance, a company that understands what it means to represent this region with pride and to perform at the highest level.”

New Balance says it will also work with the New England Revolution, including youth soccer programs and clinics throughout New England.

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