‘Never forgotten’: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée shares rare tribute to late Patriots star

FOXBORO, Mass. — Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins paid tribute to the late New England Patriots star in a rare social media post over the weekend.

Jenkins shared an image on Instagram of her daughter Avielle in church with a smiling image of Hernandez Photoshopped in the left corner.

“Celebrated our love for you privately, never forgotten always embraced,” Jenkins wrote in the Instagram post.

Jenkins’ social media post comes nearly eight years after Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell by corrections officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. He was serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Hernandez’s death, whose death came just days after he was acquitted of killing two men in the South End in 2012, was ruled a suicide.

Jenkins last previously posted about Hernandez in April 2023, with a caption that read, “Today we think of you always and forever...If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again.”

Hernandez played in 38 games with the Patriots over three seasons from 2010 to 2012, catching 175 passes and 18 touchdowns.

