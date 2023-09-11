‘Never forget’: Massachusetts commemorates 22nd anniversary of 9/11

BOSTON — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, and a number of memorial events are planned for Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House to pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives on the tragic day 22 years ago.

The commemoration began at 8:30 a.m. at the State House front steps. The ceremonies started with a moment of silence and reading of the names of the 206 victims of 9/11 who were Massachusetts residents or had ties to Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey presided and additional name readers included Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and select Massachusetts 9/11 family members.

After the reading of the names, a formal commemoration was held in the Massachusetts House of Representatives Chambers.

The event was presided over by Speaker Pro Tempore of the Massachusetts House of Representatives Kate Hogan, and hosted by Patricia Hoban (Sister to John Brett Cahil).

The ceremonies featured speeches by family speakers Stephanie Holland and Mara Alvarado.

It was followed by the presentation of the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery, which is named for one of the brave flight attendants who died aboard American Airlines Flight 11 on 9/11.

Following the commemoration, a ceremonial wreath laying will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts 9/11 Garden of Remembrance. The wreath laying will be presided over by Mayor Michelle Wu

The Boston Red Sox, American Red Cross, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center are also holding a Blood Drive at Fenway Park. from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At 5 p.m. the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will be held at Ashburton Park. This ceremony honors the firefighter community and unveils new names.

With more than 17,000 active firefighters and thousands of retired and deceased firefighters, this Memorial stands tall for eternity as a living tribute to the brave men and women who have, and continue to, work day in and day out to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth.

