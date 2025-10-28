Neutrogena recalls popular makeup wipes in four states over bacteria risk

Neutrogena is pulling some of its popular makeup wipes off store shelves in four states due to a bacterial risk.

The FDA has issued a Class II risk on Cleansing Towelettes due to contamination, meaning the wipes could cause temporary or reversible health issues if used.

In total, 1,312 cases of the 50-count, 25-pack wipes—specifically from lot number 1835U6325A—are being recalled across Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

An internal investigation by Kenvue, Neutrogena’s parent company, found traces of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can resist preservatives commonly used in beauty products.

This can pose a risk for anyone with a weakened immune system or open cuts.

Neutrogena is advising customers to stop using the affected wipes right away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

