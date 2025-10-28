Local

Neutrogena recalls popular makeup wipes in four states over bacteria risk

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Neutrogena is pulling some of its popular makeup wipes off store shelves in four states due to a bacterial risk.

The FDA has issued a Class II risk on Cleansing Towelettes due to contamination, meaning the wipes could cause temporary or reversible health issues if used.

In total, 1,312 cases of the 50-count, 25-pack wipes—specifically from lot number 1835U6325A—are being recalled across Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

An internal investigation by Kenvue, Neutrogena’s parent company, found traces of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can resist preservatives commonly used in beauty products.

This can pose a risk for anyone with a weakened immune system or open cuts.

Neutrogena is advising customers to stop using the affected wipes right away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

