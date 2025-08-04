BOSTON — Take a closer look during Tuesday’s Red Sox game. It will be a milestone for women.

For the first time in Red Sox history, the entire game will feature an all-female broadcast team and the first all-female broadcast booth, NESN officials said in a statement on Monday.

Portland Sea Dogs announcer Emma Tiedemann and NESN’s Emmy award-winning reporter Alanna Rizzo will handle play-by-play and color, respectively, network officials said.

NESN reporter Kasey Hudson, who joined the network first in a role sponsored by Women of NESN, will take on sideline duties.

The night’s coverage will also feature an all-female studio team anchored by NESN’s WooSox and Hockey East reporter Natalie Noury with The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey as analyst.

Veteran Red Sox producer Amy Kaplan will be at the helm of the game production, while producer Anna Gregoire will lead the studio production.

The milestone event will happen during Women’s Celebration Night at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s first pitch against the Kansas City Royals is slated for 7:10 p.m. with the game available on NESN and NESN 360.

The all-female on-air team and booth are part of the Women of NESN initiative that aims to elevate “the voices and talent of women in sports media.”

During the Red Sox Women’s Celebration game last year, Tiedemann and Rylee Pay, who also was with the Sea Dogs at the time, joined the broadcast booth, the first time an all-female team called a Red Sox game.

