Local

Neighbor hailed as hero after pulling woman from house fire in Boston

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Neighbor hailed as hero after pulling woman from house fire in Boston (Boston Fire Department)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — An elderly woman was saved from a fire after being pulled from a burning home on Friday night.

The Boston Fire Department says they responded to 684 River Street to reports of a fire. Once there, firefighters learned that a woman was inside the residence.

Firefighters learned after entering the building that a neighbor is the one who played the hero, pulling the woman out of the home.

No word tonight on a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read