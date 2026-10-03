Neighbor hailed as hero after pulling woman from house fire in Boston

BOSTON — An elderly woman was saved from a fire after being pulled from a burning home on Friday night.

The Boston Fire Department says they responded to 684 River Street to reports of a fire. Once there, firefighters learned that a woman was inside the residence.

Firefighters learned after entering the building that a neighbor is the one who played the hero, pulling the woman out of the home.

No word tonight on a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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