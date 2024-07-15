Needham town pool closed for glass shards as heat wave approaches

As Boston braces for a heat wave, the nearby town of Needham is down a swimming pool due to broken glass.

The Town of Needham Parks and Recreation office says the lap pool is closed for the next few days after glass shards were found in the pool from broken bottles.

The pool is going to be drained, washed and refilled.

Morning lap swimming and morning swimming lessons have been moved to the family pool.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

