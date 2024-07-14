Boston declares heat emergency due to looming July hot weather

On Sunday, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for the city of Boston ahead of the incoming hot temperatures expected this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s with the heat index expected to reach and surpass 100 degrees.

According to city officials, the heat emergency will begin on Monday and run through Wednesday.

Misting tents will also be placed around the city, including at Boston Housing Authority sites and City Hall Plaza.

“As we face another round of hot weather in Boston, our city teams are working to ensure all residents, especially children and seniors, have the resources to stay cool,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re encouraging families to take advantage of the pools and splash pads that are open, take breaks inside, and to stay hydrated and check on each other.”

Cooling centers will be open at 14 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “Regular summer programming will continue at BCYF centers, but lobbies and common areas will be open for people to stop by and cool off. In addition to BCYF sites, the Wang YMCA in Chinatown, Veronica Smith Senior Center in Brighton, and the East Boston Senior Center will be open as cooling centers,” the city said.

Mayor Wu issued the following heat safety tips:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

A full list of cooling centers can be found by clicking this link.

Operating hours for public pools are available here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

