Needham teen arrested, charged with firearm offenses in Roxbury

BOSTON — A 15-year-old from Needham was arrested in Roxbury on Tuesday night after Boston Police Officers recovered a firearm from his pocket.

The incident occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers were headed toward Dudley Street toward Warren Street when they observed an individual behaving suspiciously as he ran toward Nubian Station. Officers saw that as he ran, the suspect would swing his left arm while keeping his right arm tucked against his jacket.

Officers approached him and conducted a frisk, resulting in the discovery of a loaded firearm.

The firearm recovered from the teenager was identified as a Sig P290RS, equipped with six rounds of 9mm ammunition, including one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine. This type of firearm is classified legally in the state as a handgun, subject to strict regulations.

Following the incident, the 15-year-old is facing multiple charges, including:

• Carrying a Firearm Without a License

• Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License

• Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

• Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

He is expected to be arraigned in the Juvenile Division of Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

