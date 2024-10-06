‘Need time away’: Sophia Jurksztowicz taking leave of absence from Bruins broadcasts

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz is taking a leave of absence from her role as studio host on Boston Bruins television broadcasts.

In an Instagram post, Jurksztowicz announced earlier this week, “This summer I signed a contract extension with NESN and I couldn’t be happier to continue my journey as your Bruins host. But due to personal reasons, I’m going to have to delay my season start with NESN and the team. I don’t want anyone to worry, I WILL be okay, but right now I just need to take time away from work.”

NESN said in a statement, “The NESN team wishes Sophia well during this time and looks forward to having her back on Bruins broadcasts when she is ready to return. In the interim, we ask that everyone respect Sophia’s privacy.”

Jurksztowicz thanks the NESN for the support she’s received and said she’ll miss interacting with the “best fans in the world” during her time away.

“I can’t wait to be back. In the meantime, I’m always cheering,” Jurksztowicz said.

The Bruins begin regular season play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Florida Panthers.

