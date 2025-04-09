‘Need to be held accountable’: Man accused of deadly OUI crash in South Boston held on $100k bail

BOSTON — The family of Noah Greany was in South Boston Municipal Court Tuesday as the driver charged with killing him faced a judge.

“You gotta be held accountable if you take somebody’s life you need to be held accountable,” said Paul Lambalot, Greany’s uncle.

This deadly accident happened on a Sunday in January just after 9 a.m.

Prosecutors say Francisco Romero was driving under the influence and speeding when he accelerated through an intersection on Dorchester Avenue, crossing over to the wrong side of the road before he struck Greany and crashed right into a business.

Greany, who was 26, died from his injuries.

“The percentage by weight of alcohol through that testing in Mr. Romero’s blood was .095 to .096%” said the prosecutor in court.

Romero’s attorney says he had a few drinks the night before and not that morning when he was on his way to work.

Romero also told investigators something was wrong with his car and it sped up while he tried to brake.

“He lost control of the vehicle, he told me that he could not brake his car, his car could not brake,” said Romero’s defense attorney.

“If your blood alcohol is still showing 0.9 or whatever, it was over the legal limit after the accident in the morning – we all learn the process of how long it takes, percentage of alcohol to leave your system,” said Lambalot.

Greany’s uncle says this crash should have never happened, and his family will keep pushing for justice for his nephew.

“He was a great baseball player, very good athlete, my son is 18, so I think about that every day you know, what happens if it was my son,” said Lambalot.

Romero is now being held on a $100,000 bail and is due back in court in May.

