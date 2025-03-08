National Grid continues to restore service after gutsy wind knocked power to parts of Mass.

MASS. — National Grid crews are continuing to restore services after gusty winds knocked power to parts of Massachusetts.

National Grid has over 750 field personnel responding to power outages caused by downed limbs, trees, and poles, the aftermath of damaging winds that moved across Massachusetts Friday and will continue throughout Saturday.

Wind gusts in some areas topped 60 mph, causing damage to power lines as limbs, trees and poles were impacted from the powerful winds.

“Our crews are deployed across Massachusetts and will work around the clock to repair and restore the power systems until every customer has their electricity back,” said Shaun Vacher, Vice President of Electric Operations, New England. “Losing your power at any time is frustrating, and we’re working hard to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

National Grid has restored power to more than 20,000 customers in Massachusetts since high winds swept through the state. Restoration work is continuing as conditions are deemed safe.

As of 10:30 a.m., approximately 1,600 customers in Massachusetts were without power, concentrated in Middlesex and Essex counties.

National Grid is offering the following safety tips:

Stay Safe:

Never touch downed power lines and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.



Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an excellent idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.



People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.



Check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others who may need assistance during an outage.



Electric Safety:

If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.



If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.



Gas Safety:

If you suspect a natural gas leak:



Get Out - All occupants should leave the house immediately. Do not use the telephone or light switches for any reason.



Call Us – After leaving the house and reaching a safe environment, call the National Grid 24-hour gas emergency numbers:



New England:1-800-640-1595



Stay Out - Do not return to your home until National Grid tells you it is safe.

For more safety tips, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

