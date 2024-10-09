Nashua NH man arrested for ‘substantial’ amount of child pornography, police say

A man from Nashua, New Hampshire is facing serious charges for allegedly possessing a ‘substantial’ amount of child pornography, police said Wednesday.

Nashua Police Department first received information that a suspect may possess a substantial amount of child sexual abuse images from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in 2023. 26-year-old Jacob Donald-Docarmo was then identified as the suspect by the Cybercrimes Against Children Unit.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and located a quantity of child sexual abuse images on Donald-Docarmo’s cell phone. Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant and learned Donald-Docarmo had been arrested in Massachusetts on unrelated charges.

Donald-Docarmo was extradited to New Hampshire and arrested on October 8.

Donald-Docarmo is charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.

Donald-Docarmo was held without bail pending an arraignment in Nashua District Court on October 9.

