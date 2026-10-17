Nashua man pleads guilty to bank robbery

A Nashua man pleaded guilty to unarmed bank robbery on Friday.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Mario Monserrate Morgan entered the Citizens Bank on Main Street on June 9, 2026, carrying a black backpack.

After waiting a few minutes, Morgan approached the teller and said, “Put the money in the bag and don’t press any buttons.”

The teller placed $645 into his backpack. Morgan then fled from the bank.

Police said they apprehended Morgan approximately 10 minutes after the robbery.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2027.

Morgan faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release following incarceration.

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